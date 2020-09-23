Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Shares Gap Up to $1.37

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.37, but opened at $1.49. Forward Industries shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 40 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Forward Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

The company has a market cap of $14.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 10.02%.

About Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

