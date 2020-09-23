Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will announce $48.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.60 million. Franklin Covey reported sales of $65.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year sales of $197.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $199.22 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $215.28 million, with estimates ranging from $214.30 million to $216.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.49). Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $37.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.88 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FC. B. Riley decreased their price target on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Covey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Covey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 8.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 20.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 44,574 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 16.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 196.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 92,038 shares during the period. 61.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $243.98 million, a P/E ratio of -51.70 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.91.

Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

