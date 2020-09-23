Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) Trading Down 4.1%

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP)’s share price traded down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.72. 744,639 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 473,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

