Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Down 7.9%

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) shares traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.41 and last traded at $15.65. 29,900,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 25,112,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 2.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $114,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,158 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 52,368 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 34.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 75,610 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

