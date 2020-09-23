Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,379.50

Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,379.50 ($18.03) and last traded at GBX 1,286 ($16.80), with a volume of 1720183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,343 ($17.55).

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRES. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,150 ($15.03) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresnillo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 863.27 ($11.28).

The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,277.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 911.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is 40.89%.

Fresnillo Company Profile (LON:FRES)

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

