FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Stock Price Up 0.7%

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $7.35. Approximately 24,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 944% from the average daily volume of 2,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.17.

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter. FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 4.62%.

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FHLB)

Friendly Hills Bank, a community bank, provides financial services and banking products. The company offers deposit products, such as business checking and savings accounts; checking plans, including personal, interest, and e checking plans; savings plans comprising personal savings, personal high yield money market accounts, health savings accounts, and fixed term time certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

