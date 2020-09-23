Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

FRO has been the topic of several other reports. Pareto Securities lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. DNB Markets raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.93 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.92 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.89.

NYSE:FRO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,155,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,598. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Frontline has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $13.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.66 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 35.02%. Frontline’s revenue was up 100.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Frontline will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the second quarter worth approximately $3,912,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline in the second quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

