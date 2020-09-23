FS Development (NASDAQ:FSDC) Shares Gap Up to $10.67

FS Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FSDC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.67, but opened at $12.58. FS Development shares last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

FS Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSDC)

FS Development Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for FS Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.