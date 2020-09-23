FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

FSKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of FSKR stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 7.15.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s payout ratio is 108.91%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

