FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at National Securities

Investment analysts at National Securities assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FSKR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.42. 20,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $15.86.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

