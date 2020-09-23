FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Research analysts at Truist began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Securities began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FSKR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,362. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $15.86.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

