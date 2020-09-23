FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Research analysts at Truist began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, National Securities began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE FSKR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,362. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $15.86.
FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile
FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.
