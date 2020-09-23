FTX Token (FTT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.93 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded down 6% against the dollar. FTX Token has a total market cap of $338.77 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for $3.59 or 0.00034226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043915 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.40 or 0.04378946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009543 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00058770 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002184 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.