Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Independent Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €36.63 ($43.09).

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock traded down €0.25 ($0.29) on Wednesday, hitting €30.85 ($36.29). 11,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €30.11. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

