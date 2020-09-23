Fusion Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a market capitalization of $18.36 million and $1.70 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00003734 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Liquid and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,377.92 or 0.98552018 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 64,253,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,684,039 tokens. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Liquid, Cobinhood, IDEX, Hotbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

