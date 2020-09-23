FuzeX (FXT) Market Capitalization Tops $551,093.69

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. FuzeX has a market cap of $551,093.69 and $1,142.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FuzeX has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, COSS, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00229431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00083446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.12 or 0.01473114 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00191733 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX’s genesis date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Livecoin, COSS, Allbit, Token Store, IDEX, Coinbe, Cobinhood, HitBTC and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

