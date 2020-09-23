G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GFSZY. ValuEngine cut G4S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G4S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

G4S/ADR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.93. 12,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.48. G4S/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

