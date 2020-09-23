G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “G4S Plc operates as an integrated security company specializing in the provision of security products, services and solutions. It offers secure solutions, including risk services and consultancy services; access control, CCTV, intruder alarms, fire detection, video analytics and security, and building systems technology integration; mobile security patrol and response services, and alarm receiving and monitoring facilities; secure facilities services; assisting long term unemployed people into work; and manned security services. The Company also provides care and justice services; prisoner escorting; asylum services; electronic monitoring; and police services. It has operations in North America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia/Pacific and Latin America. G4S Plc is based in United Kingdom. “

Get G4S/ADR alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GFSZY. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of G4S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of GFSZY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.93. 12,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,188. G4S/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49.

G4S/ADR Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G4S/ADR (GFSZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G4S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.