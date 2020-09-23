GABELLI GO ANYW/COM (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) Shares Gap Down to $11.34

GABELLI GO ANYW/COM (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.34, but opened at $10.40. GABELLI GO ANYW/COM shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Get GABELLI GO ANYW/COM alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GABELLI GO ANYW/COM stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of GABELLI GO ANYW/COM (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) by 367.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,592 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in GABELLI GO ANYW/COM were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for GABELLI GO ANYW/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GABELLI GO ANYW/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.