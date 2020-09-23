GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to post sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $974.80 million to $1.22 billion. GameStop posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded GameStop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

Shares of NYSE GME traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.56. 34,539,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,777,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $688.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.35. GameStop has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $11.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in GameStop during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the second quarter valued at $43,000.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

