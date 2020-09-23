GameStop (NYSE:GME) PT Raised to $9.00 at Loop Capital

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GME. Wedbush raised their target price on GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.39.

GameStop stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,794. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.35.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.27). GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. GameStop’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GameStop will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in GameStop by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in GameStop by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in GameStop by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its position in GameStop by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GameStop by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

