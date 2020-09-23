Gamma Communications PLC (LON:GAMA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.90

Gamma Communications PLC (LON:GAMA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of GAMA opened at GBX 1,565 ($20.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,618.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,351.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 40.98. Gamma Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 603 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,755 ($22.93).

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX 23.50 ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 23.60 ($0.31) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gamma Communications will post 2021.2893458 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of Gamma Communications to an “add” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,420 ($18.55) to GBX 1,562 ($20.41) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 1,280 ($16.73) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

