GAPS (GAP) Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and $152,720.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GAPS has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One GAPS token can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00003128 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00040097 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,552.47 or 1.00315383 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001768 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00166844 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000662 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

