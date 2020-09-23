Garda Diversified Property Fund to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:GDF)

Garda Diversified Property Fund (ASX:GDF) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.
The company’s 50 day moving average is A$0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.30.
Garda Diversified Property Fund Company Profile
