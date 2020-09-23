Garda Diversified Property Fund to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:GDF)

Garda Diversified Property Fund (ASX:GDF) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is A$0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Garda Diversified Property Fund Company Profile

Garda Diversified Property Fund is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Garda Capital Group. It invests in real estate markets of Australia. The fund intends to invest in commercial offices in city and suburban markets as well as industrial facilities along the eastern seaboard of Australia.

