Garlicoin Trading Up 1.8% This Week (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinFalcon. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $123,190.33 and approximately $227.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Garlicoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

About Garlicoin

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm.

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 60,183,062 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Garlicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge and Nanex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

