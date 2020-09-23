GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.25 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on GasLog Partners LP Unit from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. GasLog Partners LP Unit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

GasLog Partners LP Unit stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 129,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,456. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 3.30. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $84.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.57 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a positive return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 783,625 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 1,018.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 267,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 243,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 844,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 139,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 104,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 70,923 shares during the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

