GCN Coin Achieves Market Cap of $45,542.66 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. GCN Coin has a market cap of $45,542.66 and approximately $3.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $13.77, $24.43 and $7.50. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00424139 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000462 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002774 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $20.33, $24.68, $7.50, $18.94, $24.43, $50.98, $51.55, $13.77, $33.94, $5.60 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

