Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Receives $142.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

GECFF stock remained flat at $$133.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Gecina has a 12 month low of $101.68 and a 12 month high of $192.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.83 and its 200 day moving average is $132.06.

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.

