Gene Source Code Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16.00 (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 77.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded down 45.9% against the dollar. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market capitalization of $695,609.05 and $16.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gene Source Code Chain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043772 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $465.16 or 0.04434098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009555 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00058962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00034146 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Profile

Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) is a token. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org . Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1

Gene Source Code Chain Token Trading

Gene Source Code Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gene Source Code Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gene Source Code Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gene Source Code Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.