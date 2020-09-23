General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Down 7.7%

General Electric (NYSE:GE)’s stock price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.35. 162,281,016 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 96,827,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

Get General Electric alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.91.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 90.0% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.