General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Increases Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

General Mills has increased its dividend payment by 5.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

GIS stock opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. General Mills has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.19. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

