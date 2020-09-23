General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. General Mills’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

NYSE:GIS opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.19. General Mills has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,378,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

