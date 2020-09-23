GenesisX (XGS) Price Hits $0.0014

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $14,706.03 and $72.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000092 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,777,540 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

