German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised German American Bancorp. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. German American Bancorp. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ GABC opened at $26.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68. German American Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.85 million. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 24.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that German American Bancorp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp. in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp. in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

