GET Protocol (GET) Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $113,120.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One GET Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00003195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Liquid and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

