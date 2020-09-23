Gexan Price Reaches $0.0016 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Gexan coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, Gexan has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gexan has a market capitalization of $4,120.42 and $4.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00040225 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,558.80 or 1.00279559 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $68.24 or 0.00648134 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.04 or 0.01348981 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005595 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00110491 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Gexan

Gexan (CRYPTO:GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io . Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

