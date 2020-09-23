Giant Trading 19% Lower This Week (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Giant has a market cap of $95,407.87 and approximately $6,339.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Giant has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One Giant coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges including $10.42, $31.10, $7.59 and $13.92.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00448638 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00023186 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012416 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006876 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000281 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001595 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 8,364,904 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.98, $50.68, $24.71, $11.91, $33.89, $5.63, $7.59, $10.42, $13.92, $70.83, $31.10 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

