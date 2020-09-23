Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Gibraltar Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gibraltar Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.33.

ROCK stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.93. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $69.64.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.85 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 238.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 16.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth $79,000.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

