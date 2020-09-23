Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Gibraltar Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gibraltar Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.33.
ROCK stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.93. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $69.64.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 238.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 16.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth $79,000.
About Gibraltar Industries
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.
