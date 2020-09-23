GINcoin Trading 3% Lower This Week (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $8,548.63 and approximately $1.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GINcoin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,529.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.91 or 0.03266171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.43 or 0.02074454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00422691 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.48 or 0.00878330 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011823 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00047179 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00507974 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000272 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin (GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

