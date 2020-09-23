GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Lifted to “Buy” at Oddo Bhf

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GSK traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.29. 49,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,769,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $95.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 361,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 382.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

