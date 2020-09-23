Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Receives Media Sentiment Score of -1.00

Media stories about Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Glencore earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLCNF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 20,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,088. Glencore has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

