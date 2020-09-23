Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1) Declares $0.02 Final Dividend

Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.69.

Get Glennon Small Companies alerts:

About Glennon Small Companies

Glennon Small Companies Ltd is based in Australia.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Glennon Small Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glennon Small Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.