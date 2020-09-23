GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Stock Price Down 13.5%

GLG Life Tech Corp (OTCMKTS:GLGLF)’s stock price dropped 13.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.04.

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.

GLG Life Tech Corp. engages in the production and supply of natural sweeteners. Its products include stevia extract and monk fruit which can be used in foods, dietary, supplements and cosmetic industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

