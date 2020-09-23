Global Indemnity Ltd Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

Global Indemnity has a dividend payout ratio of 47.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ GBLI opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. Global Indemnity has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $311.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, Director Saul A. Fox bought 620,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $14,191,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Saul A. Fox bought 163,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.37 per share, for a total transaction of $3,810,688.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 783,159 shares of company stock worth $18,005,150 over the last ninety days. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Global Indemnity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

About Global Indemnity

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

