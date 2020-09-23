Global X Scientific Beta Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIX) Trading 0.1% Higher

Global X Scientific Beta Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIX) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $21.11. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Scientific Beta Asia ex-Japan ETF stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Global X Scientific Beta Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIX) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.70% of Global X Scientific Beta Asia ex-Japan ETF worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

