Global X Scientific Beta Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIJ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Global X Scientific Beta Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIJ)’s share price rose 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $25.02. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Scientific Beta Japan ETF stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Global X Scientific Beta Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIJ) by 160.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.64% of Global X Scientific Beta Japan ETF worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Scientific Beta Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Scientific Beta Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.