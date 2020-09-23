Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Shares Down 1.2%

Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) shares dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.85. Approximately 30,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 400% from the average daily volume of 6,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Southeast Asia ETF stock. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.20% of Global X Southeast Asia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

