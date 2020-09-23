GlobalBoost-Y One Day Trading Volume Hits $501,310.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 59.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and $501,310.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00003960 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

