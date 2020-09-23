Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ GSAT opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33. Globalstar has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.60.

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.36 million for the quarter.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

