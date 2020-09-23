Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) Shares Gap Up to $3.00

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.00, but opened at $3.27. Glory Star New Media Group shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited provides advertisement and content production services in China. It also engages in the mobile and online advertising, digital media, and entertainment businesses. In addition, the company offers CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform, which provides online store, live streaming, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

