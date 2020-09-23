GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Shares Gap Up to $0.25

GMV Minerals Inc (CVE:GMV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.27. GMV Minerals shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 10,650 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 million and a P/E ratio of -19.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18.

About GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV)

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project covering an area of approximately 2,693 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

